Man collapses and dies while talking to police in Auckland

Police responding to an incident in central Auckland say a man collapsed and died while speaking to officers.

Police and St John ambulances were on Ronayne St from about 4am.

A statement from police just after 7.30am said they were treating the death as unexplained.

“Police received several reports of a man causing a disturbance on Ronayne Street, Auckland central. Police attended and located the man.

“However, while talking with Police, the man has collapsed and died.”

Police were making inquiries they said. The Coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place.

A witness at the scene said paramedics performed CPR on one person and another person was taken away in an ambulance.

A resident who lives on the 10th floor at The Landing apartments said she and her husband heard yelling outside in the morning but was not sure what happened until her friend sent her a text about the news.

Staff from a nearby service station said one of the cleaners told him around 4.40am that a person was dead outside.

“We did not hear any gunshots or any screams. Someone from the apartment called the emergency services.”