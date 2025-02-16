Man critically hurt in Hamilton shooting

A man has been critically injured in a shooting in Hamilton this morning.

Police say they were called about 5am to Winstone Ave in the suburb of Chartwell after reports of gunshots.

A short time later, a man turned up at hospital with a bullet wound.

Officers were working to find out what happened and were speaking those believed to be involved.

Cordons would remain in place around Winstone Ave while a scene examination took place at a house.