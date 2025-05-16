South set to skip worst of wild weekend weather

Much of the country is in for a wet and windy weekend, as a low moves up the country bringing severe weather.

However, Otago and Southland look set to miss the worst of the wind and rain.

MetService said an active low pressure system from the Tasman Sea was forecast to move across the South Island late Saturday and early Sunday, preceded by heavy rain and strong northwesterlies.

Meanwhile, an associated front is expected to move across the North Island on Sunday.

MetService has issued 10 heavy rain watches for Saturday night through to Sunday morning.

South Island

Headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers

Headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur's Pass

Ranges of the Westland District

Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound

Richmond and Bryant ranges including the Rai Valley

Ranges of Tasman northwest of Motueka

Buller

Ranges of the Grey District

North Island

Tararua Range

Mount Taranaki

MetService has also issued an orange strong wind warning for the Canterbury High Country, and strong wind watches for Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa from Saturday night until Sunday morning.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said the wind and rain were forecast to decrease in severity before moving on to the North Island on Sunday.

Shiviti said there was some good news, with nights expected to be less chilly due to warmer airmass from the northwest, which would provide a break from the frosts experienced this week.