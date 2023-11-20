Man fatally shot by police named

The scene of the fatal shooting in Wainuiomata. Photo: RNZ

Police have released the name of the man they fatally shot in Wainuiomata last week.

He was 36-year-old Tane Wipa.

Police shot him dead in the Lower Hutt suburb last Thursday.

He had been holding his partner hostage with a weapon for over an hour, and was threatening to do her harm.

Acting Superintendent Nick Thom said he was given medical assistance, but died at the scene.

Several investigations are under way, including a Police Critical Incident Investigation, and the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.