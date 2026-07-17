Man seriously injured in alleged assault

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged assault in Christchurch on Thursday.

Police were called to an Opawa Rd address about 11.50am and found the injured man.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles responded to the incident.

The man was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police said inquiries were under way to establish how the man was injured.

Initial indications suggested he had been assaulted earlier at another address.

The assault was reported to have taken place on Merrington Cres in Aranui.

-Allied Media