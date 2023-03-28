Marama Davidson apologises to PM for 'white cis men' comment

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson speaking at the counter-protest against Posie Parker at Albert Park in Auckland. Photo: Instagram / Missgeenax

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson has apologised to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins for referencing ethnicity when she said it is white cis men who cause violence in the world.

Davidson made the comment while being videoed shortly after she had been hit by a motorcycle as she was leaving an Auckland counter-protest to British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull on Saturday.

Davidson, accompanied by fellow Green MP Jan Logie, said they were there to “reject the violence and hate of transphobia.

“We are here to raise love for our trans people and community above hate and I am so proud of the mobilising of people from across so many communities to stand in strong solidarity because trans people are terrific.

“Trans people are a taonga... and trans people are tired of being oppressed and discriminated.

“I am a prevention violence minister, and I know what causes violence in this world and it’s white cis men.”

Davidson yesterday clarified her comments but did not make an apology.

However, Hipkins - who had said it was a “regrettable situation” - told reporters he had had a conversation with Davidson this morning, during which the Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence regretted how the situation had unfolded.

“She’s apologised for the comments she’s made, she’d already issued a correcting statement on that yesterday,” Hipkins said.

“As I indicated, given the circumstances, I think people make mistakes in those circumstances.”

Hipkins said Davidson “clearly regrets” the language she used and he didn’t feel it necessary to request her resignation.

“I’m not going to ask for a resignation every time someone makes a mistake or says something that turns out to be incorrect or was made in the heat of the moment.

“I think Marama has owned the mistake and I think that’s appropriate.”

Hipkins described Davidson’s incident involving the motorcycle as a “horrific experience” that she was still recovering from.

“I think she’s holding up okay, I think the physical pain as a result of the bruising has started, which she indicated she didn’t feel initially because I guess when the adrenaline’s pumping, you don’t necessarily feel that.

“I hope that if she needs to, she takes a bit of time to recuperate.”

Davidson’s comments came while she was being questioned by Counterspin, a website Davidson yesterday described as a “far-right and conspiracy theory website”.

Hipkins acknowledged it was possible ministers and MPs could experience more “aggressive, in-your-face behaviour” as the election neared and he encouraged them to form a strategy to deal with it.

National leader Christopher Luxon didn’t address whether Davidson should be fired but did call for her to apologise publicly.

“I think the bottom line is her comments were an incredibly harmful generalisation of an entire group of people, they were wrong, they were offensive,” Luxon said.

“What I haven’t heard from her or Chris Hipkins yesterday is an apology and I think they should do that.”