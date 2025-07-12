Mayor slams councillor's 'attack' on Tory Whanau

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says attacks on her Wellington counterpart are disgraceful. Photo: RNZ

Porirua's mayor says an "attack" on Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau by mayoral hopeful Ray Chung is disgraceful and not the type of behaviour expected of a councillor.

Chung sent an email, seen by RNZ, to three fellow councillors in early 2023 recounting a story he had been told about Whanau by his neighbour about the neighbour's son.

Whanau has declined to be interviewed, but in a statement said the claims were a "malicious and sexist rumour".

"What's deeply concerning is that some of the individuals spreading these harmful falsehoods are now standing for election," she said.

"Ray Chung has circulated a malicious and sexist rumour - a tactic designed to dehumanise, wear people down, and discourage good people from standing for public office."

She said she was seeking legal advice.

Ray Chung told Morning Report in hindsight sending the email might not have been the best idea.

Chung said he had experienced abusive emails, text messages and calls for the last six months.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker has made public comments in the past about her experience of having received death threats and abuse online.

Baker told RNZ that Ray Chung's actions were almost slanderous.

"You don't attack someone's integrity, especially another mayor or a councillor and someone you work with closely over three years, I think it is absolutely disgraceful.

"Whether it's true or not has nothing to do with it."

She said that local body politics had never been as dirty as it was now -- especially online.

"I've taken myself off social media and I do post but I don't read anything, it's become so vile."

Baker said she would not expect behaviour like that demonstrated by Ray Chung around her council table.

She believed that there was an increase in misogynistic abuse against female elected representatives.

Victoria University associate professor in politics Lara Greaves told RNZ even just taking the politics out of the actions it was quite a gross situation.

"I think if any of us think if we are in our work environment if such an email was sent about us how we would feel or feel about that going on for a woman in their life."

Greaves said she thought there was more "heat" in local politics with topics such as the Māori wards, rates and three waters.

She said that the spotlight was now being put on local government but through "dirty politics" rather than substantive discussion on issues.

Last month Local Government New Zealand announced that it would provide a $4500 allowance for the home security of elected members following the upcoming 2025 elections.

Anecdotal reports of abuse and the fact the security allowance had been established showed that it was a problem for mayors and councillors, Greaves said.

She said that there was a high level of threat for local government while not seeing the same investment.

Greaves said that fundamentally people should not talk about sex and colleagues and that the email was not something people would expect to see in New Zealand politics.