Memorial ceremony for 13th anniversary of Christchurch quake

The Canterbury earthquake memorial. Photo: RNZ / Andrew Collins

A civic memorial ceremony will be held to mark the 13th anniversary of the destructive February 22, 2011, earthquake.

It will take place at Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial on the banks of the Ōtākaro Avon River, between the Montreal St Bridge and Durham St.

Mayor Phil Mauger will lay a wreath at the Memorial Wall on behalf of the people of Christchurch and the names of the 185 people who lost their lives in the earthquake will be read aloud. A bell will be tolled, once for each person.

The bell is a replica of the ship’s bell from HMNZS Canterbury that was presented to the people of Christchurch by the Royal New Zealand Navy.

“Anyone who wishes to attend the ceremony is welcome to do so. A minute of silence will be shared at 12.51pm, the time the earthquake struck, however no formal speeches will be made,” said Christchurch City Council civic and international relations manager Duncan Sandeman.

Photo: Supplied

“It will be an opportunity for people to come together at this special place to remember the impact of the earthquakes and the changes it wrought on their lives and on the city."

Oi Manawa was designed by Slovenian architect Grega Vezjak and unveiled on the sixth anniversary of the earthquakes.

It was developed in close consultation with those most affected by the disaster, including bereaved families, those who were injured, and first responders to the emergency.

The ceremony on Thursday, February 22, will start at 12.45pm.