MIQ guests woken in middle of night over escape fears

More than 100 guests in a managed isolation facility in Hamilton were subjected to a headcount early today after a security guard spotted a broken window.

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) spokesperson said the room with the damaged window was unoccupied and there was no escape or attempted escape.

Police officers were involved in the headcount, which was done at 1.50am, and everyone was accounted for.

The spokesperson said the window support was damaged, but CCTV footage reviewed by police did not show anyone going in or out of the room.