More than 100 charged with lockdown breaches

More than 100 people have been charged with breaching the current lockdown rules, but police are encouraging people to stay the course while Alert Levels 4 restrictions remain in place.

Since level 4 began, 103 people have been charged with a total of 111 offences nationwide as at 5pm yesterday.

Among them was a woman in the Rodney area on Friday who was not wearing a face covering in a supermarket and carrying a forged document claiming she was exempt. An officer on compliance patrols stopped and spoke with the woman, in her 20s.

A document she produced claiming an exemption was examined, and was found to be forged. Charges under the Crimes Act and breaching the Health Order are being considered.

"We know that more time under Alert Level 4 restrictions can be tough, and people may be experiencing difficult situations at the moment," Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster said in a statement.

"Police are here to help, and we will continue to respond to calls for service where there is concern for peoples' safety."

Meanwhile, Wellington has reported its first community case in several days, although the case was in isolation while infectious.

At today's government update, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were 82 new community cases in Auckland and one new case in Wellington. There have now been 15 cases linked to the current outbreak reported in Wellington.

Dr Bloomfield said the new Wellington case is a close contact of an existing case, and was in isolation with no exposure in the community while infectious.