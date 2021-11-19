More locations of interest linked to new Christchurch Covid cases

The Bus Interchange. Photo: Southbase

The Christchurch Bus Interchange has been added as a location of interest linked to two new cases of Covid-19 in the city.

Anone who was on Bus 3 Fleet 2976 Christchurch Airport to Bus Interchange (Platform A) on November 13 between 2.30pm and 3.15pm should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

The same applies to anyone on Bus 5 Fleet 5471 Bus Interchange (Platform A) to Eastgate Mall (Buckleys Rd) on November 13 between 3pm and 3.30pm.

The two new locations have been added to the locations of interest announced yesterday and on Wednesday - Christchurch Airport, Countdown Eastgate and Eastgate Shopping Centre.

The second case which was announced yesterday is a household contact of the first case and is already in isolation. This second case will be added to the case tally today.

The Ministry of Health continues to urge people in Canterbury to check the Ministry’s locations of interest page, for details about any locations if, and when, they are identified.

"We also continue to advise passengers on flight NZ1295 from Auckland to Christchurch on Saturday 13 November to get a test today, if they haven’t already, and monitor for symptoms for the next 10 days, following the two current Christchurch cases travelling on the flight prior to testing positive," a Ministry spokesperson said.

Additional capacity has been added to current community testing centres in Orchard Rd and Pages Rd in Christchurch – both are open seven days a week. Details are available on the Canterbury DHB website.

People can check if their GP can provide testing by calling them or via the Healthpoint website. There’s also plenty of capacity at all vaccination clinics operating in Canterbury.

The Drive Through Vaccination Clinic in Addington is open until 7.30pm every weeknight, and there’s a pop-up vaccination event in the car park at New World in Ferry Rd today from noon-6.30pm.