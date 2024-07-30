Mother and daughter believed among crash victims

A mother and child are understood to be among the people who died in a "horrific" crash between a truck and a car in Rangitikei yesterday.

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 between Putorino and Te Hou Hou Rds about 2pm.

Three people were found dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was taken to hospital for treatment.

The family of the deceased have posted tributes on social media, saying they are heartbroken and devastated by the loss of the mother and daughter.

One of the posts also identifies the mother of the woman's partner to be the third deceased.

On Monday, police said they were speaking with and arranging support for witnesses of the crash who were first on scene.

"Any fatal crash, but particularly one where multiple people have lost their lives, is confronting even for veteran emergency service personnel," Inspector Phil Ward said.

"We will also be making sure our staff at the scene have the support they need following this horrific event."