Murder charge after man found dead in Auckland park

Police at Royal Reserve park this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

A homicide investigation is under way and a man has been charged with murder following a death in an Auckland park overnight.

A man was found dead at the Royal Reserve park in Beauchamp Drive, Massey, around 12.10am.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said a 26-year-old man was arrested this morning and will appear in Waitākere District Court today charged with murder.

“We know this will have been a shock to the community, however we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident.

“An increased police presence will remain in the area while we complete our scene examination, which will likely conclude tomorrow,” Proctor says.

“This is a tragic incident and we are ensuring there is support in place for those closest to the victim.”

Police could be seen interviewing people who live near the reserve around 11am.

Police said they couldn’t release details of the man killed.

“We are continuing to make inquiries, but also want to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us.

“Even the smallest detail could bring justice for the deceased.”

Two people who live nearby told The New Zealand Herald they were shocked to hear someone had died in the reserve.

”That’s really sad, aye.

”We live in Massey and we normally come for a walk through the park after our fit club.

”It’s sad, so close to Christmas as well.”