Murder charge after woman found dead in Rotorua

Police have charged a 52-year-old Rotorua man with murder after a woman was found dead at a Utuhina address.

Two people injured in a linked incident at a Western Heights property remain in hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency services had been called about 5am on Monday to the Western Heights property, where a caller said two people were being seriously assaulted.

Then at 2.35pm on Monday, police were called to an address in the suburb of Utuhina to check on a woman's welfare. Officers found her body at the scene.

Scene examinations are continuing at the Western Heights and Utuhina properties.

The man was scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court today.