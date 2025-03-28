Murder charge in Christchurch homicide investigation

Emergency services were called to a social housing complex on Innes Road in Mairehau. Photo: RNZ

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the alleged homicide of Tyrone Munns, police say.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, arrested the man at a Christchurch address at about 2pm today, Det Snr Sgt Damon Wells said.

The man will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow, charged with murder, Det Snr Sgt Wells added.

Det Snr Sgt Wells said members of the community had come forward with information, which assisted with the arrest.

Police had earlier this month confirmed Munns was found critically injured in Innes Rd in Mairehau, Christchurch, on March 9. He died at the scene, despite efforts to save him.