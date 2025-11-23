National pledges to boost Super contributions

luxon_egglike.png Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

National is pledging to gradually increasing KiwiSaver contributions to match Australia’s 12% rate, if it wins the general election next year.

In a statement this morning, party leader Christopher Luxon said the move would ensure New Zealanders were "more financially secure in retirement".

“Financial security for retired people comes through home ownership and supplementing New Zealand Superannuation with long-term savings. KiwiSaver supports both of those, so National will strengthen it further."

“In Government, we are already lifting the default rate of KiwiSaver contributions for employers and employees from 3 per cent to 4 per cent by 1 April 2028.

“But even after those changes, KiwiSaver contributions would be much lower than the equivalent scheme in Australia. For Kiwis working in New Zealand, that means smaller KiwiSaver balances and less financial security than friends or family working and saving in Brisbane, Sydney or Melbourne."

Mr Luxon said if National was re-elected in 2026, it would continue to increase default contribution rates by 0.5% from April 1 in 2029, rising by 0.5% a year until April 1 in 2032, to achieve a 6% contribution each from employers and employees.

That would mean a combined rate of 12% by 2032, matching Australia.

“For a 21-year-old earning $65,000 a year today, these changes would mean they retire with a KiwiSaver balance of around $1.4 million, around $400,000 more than they would have with the Budget 2025 contribution settings,” Mr Luxon said.

“If you’re a New Zealander who does the right thing by working hard and saving for the future, you deserve to get ahead."

