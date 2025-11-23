New chief executive named

Bruce Muldrew. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Whitestone Contracting has named Bruce Muldrew as its new chief executive.

"Bruce brings extensive leadership experience across industrial sectors, most recently as operations manager at Scott Technology," a media statement said.

"Prior to this, he served as general manager at Foleys Plumbing and Drainage, where he led the company’s growth into one of New Zealand’s largest plumbing businesses."

Board chairman Steve Grave said the appointment marked the start of an exciting new chapter for Whitestone Contracting Ltd.

"Bruce has a proven track record in leading growth and building strong teams. His connection to Oamaru and leadership experience makes him an excellent fit for Whitestone."

The board acknowledged the contribution of outgoing chief executive Paul Bisset, who resigned in July and will finish this month.

"Paul has provided strong leadership and helped position Whitestone for future success."

Mr Muldrew will take up the new post on December 1.

— Allied Media