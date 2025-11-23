Funding boost for Pasifika learning hub

A recent Project Fetu training workshop at Oamaru Pacific Island Trust. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Oamaru Pacific Island Trust (OPIT) chief executive Hana Fanene-Taiti is "thrilled" to receive $75,000 from the Otago Community Trust to support a community learning hub to better serve Pasifika and the wider community.

Otago Community Trust distributed $397,660 in the October grants round, for projects ranging from expanding educational facilities to restoring coastal reserves.

OPIT was one of 41 community organisations across Otago awarded grants.

Ms Fanene-Taiti said the funding will support stage two of the learning hub project.

"We’re thrilled to receive this funding. It aligns with our vision to support building and growing the workforce, as well as building capability opportunities for our community."

The funding was a response to increasing demand for OPIT services, Ms Fanene Taiti said.

OPIT also recently secured the lease on an additional premises at 23 Ribble St (the old Aotea Electric building) to help scale its programmes.

"The funding will help make these spaces fit-for-purpose, to put all interior fittings in for the hub, including setting up a dedicated digital space in there, getting furniture for our workshop and creating a community space for learning and workforce development opportunities," she said.

The new learning hub will feature purpose-built spaces including the main Fale meeting room, smaller breakout spaces, and a dedicated digi-hub with computers and printers to support digital access for those without devices at home.

Ms Fanene-Taiti said the trust had a partnership with Media Design School and wants to "amplify" the programmes they already offer to the community.

The space will also accommodate community outreach workshops, provide digital tech and study support, and offer a culturally responsive environment for learning and community gatherings.

"We’ve got some spaces there that are available for community groups or church groups to hire and they can utilise the funding to help cover the cost of their venue hire if they need."

Some of the funding will be used to fit out and purchase tools for the OPIT workshop where creative and wellbeing workshops are held for youth programmes and other events, Ms Fanene-Taiti said.

OPIT recently partnered with Hanga-Aro-Rau the Workforce Development Council for the manufacturing, engineering and logistics sectors, to support rural Pacific workers to complete the NZQA recognised digital skills for manufacturing microcredential.

The government-funded training pilot, Project Fetu, in Waitaki, has been launched in the hopes of blazing a pathway for the rest of New Zealand in providing a safety net for Pacific and rural workers, whose employment may be at risk.

Ms Fanene-Taiti said the funding was "pretty awesome" and strengthened OPIT’s vision.

"Everything was on the back of our pilot project Fetu and if we can do that in the hub — then imagine what we could do with other opportunities," she said.

She said in stage three they hoped to create suitable space for art and trade workshops.