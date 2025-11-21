Fleeing driver leads police on wild family outing

Photo: Getty Images

Fleeing police turned into a family affair when a man took his mother and two siblings on a high-speed drive past Oamaru before dumping the vehicle and making the brood continue on foot.

The 23-year-old Christchurch man was driving down State Highway 1, through Maheno, south of Oamaru, with his brother, sister, and mother in his car, Senior Segreant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The man was going 118kmh in a 100kmh zone when police attempted to pull him over for speeding.

He ignored their requests and sped off with his family.

Police did not pursue the man because of his manner of driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A short time later, the vehicle was found dumped in a rural location, with nobody in sight.

The dog squad found the man hiding in some farmland.

He was arrested and charged with breach of bail, reckless driving, failure to stop, and driving while disqualified third or subsequent.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz