Kakanui School marking 155 years

Kakanui School principal Ann Roughan in 2019. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Kakanui School is celebrating 155 years of learning by the sea this weekend, with education in the North Otago community tracing its origins back to 1870.

Celebrations will start this afternoon with a welcome ceremony, school events and an afternoon tea. Tomorrow, a cake-cutting ceremony, photographs and a "picnic-style afternoon" will be part of the anniversary, she said.

Kakanui School principal Ann Roughan said she has "had the privilege of leading this wonderful school for the past 11 years".

"It’s an honour to be part of a place with such deep roots in the community — where the values of connection, resilience and curiosity continue to shine through in our students today.

The small rural school now has a roll of 44.

Its 150th anniversary in 2020 was postponed due to Covid and attempts to hold a "150+1" celebration in 2021 were similarly affected, Ms Roughan said.

The very first school classes were held in the local Presbyterian Church, with 21-year-old Andrew Blain appointed as the school’s first headmaster.

He was said to be “highly respected” by the people of the district, but sadly, his time at Kakanui School was short-lived, Ms Roughan said.

"Later that same year he passed away in Dunedin from tuberculosis and his successor, Mr D. McInnes, began teaching on April 3, 1871."

Ms Roughan said getting to school in those early days was no small feat.

"There was no bridge across the Kakanui River, so a local boatman, S. Larcombe, ferried children across the river each day to ensure they could attend."

By the end of 1871 the school had 38 paying pupils, although others also attended more irregularly, she said.

"The growing community’s commitment to education was clear and by 1873 the first stone school building was opened on March 3," Ms Roughan said.

"This sturdy building served generations of Kakanui children until it was destroyed by fire in 1967, making way for the present-day school."

The current school building was constructed on the same site.

Kakanui became a main district school in 1874, which meant improvements could finally be made — fences were built, paths were gravelled, grass was sown and trees were planted, Ms Roughan said.

"By 1877, the roll had risen to 78, though the average daily attendance was around 50.

"That same year, the introduction of compulsory education saw even more children enrolled, with 84 pupils crowded into the single stone classroom.

"It’s great that this weekend the school is proudly celebrating 155 years of learning, community and growth," Ms Roughan said.