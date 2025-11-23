Entries due in for second pop-up show

The second place-getter in the Puketapu Radio Pop Up art exhibition last year, Kristen Breet, then 12, with her painting (left) The Museum Across the Road, inspired by a painting in the Waihemo museum. Waikouaiti artists Reywa Brown and Graeme Rice placed first and third respectively. PHOTO: ZENOBIA SOUTHCOMBE

The Puketapu Radio Pop Up show is back for its second year in Palmerston with art inspired by objects in the Waihemo Museum.

Show entry closes this Sunday,and the exhibition will run from December 1 to January 31 with support from Puketapu Radio and the Waihemo Museum.

Show founder and organiser Zenobia Southcombe said the show had been a success and they were expecting more entries this year.

"We do have a lot more entries coming in from the school this year, so that’s going to be really cool to see.

"Everyone was really happy with last year’s show. We had really good feedback from the radio and the museum staff, and they were excited to run it again," she said.

Southcombe said it was amusing to see the younger generation’s take on artefacts in the museum.

"Looking at some of the entries it’s interesting to see what young people consider old, such as an old-fashioned telephone, like the kind of thing I would have used when I was a kid, and an old box tv," she said.

The judges for this year’s show are Ngahuia Crossman from Inspiring Design Studios in Waikouaiti and East Otago High School art teacher Rachel Foster.

Although the theme remains the same, entry criteria had changed.

"We’ve limited the size to A4 because last year we only just had enough room for the show and we’re expecting more entries in the second year," she said.

On the opening night the first, second and third place winners would be announced and the judges will have two wildcard placements to award as well, Southcombe said.

Palmerston artist Southcombe was originally inspired to hold the pop-up show after being a participant in the Revitalise Our Places Oamaru (Ropo) programme that featured many artists in pop up shops throughout Oamaru in 2024.

An arts supporter, Southcombe has also recently received funding of $575 from the Creative Communities Scheme administered by the Waitaki District Council to run photography workshops at East Otago High School for a second year, in liaison with Foster.