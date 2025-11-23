New species named after late professor

Researcher Dr Seabourne Rust holds an artistic reconstruction of the newly described Eocene billfish Zealandorhynchus fordycei — a new species named after the late University of Otago geology professor Ewan Fordyce. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ewan Fordyce’s legacy continues to grow.

A new species of fossil billfish was named after the late University of Otago palaeontologist emeritus professor.

Zealandorhynchus fordycei was described by Dunedin researcher Dr Seabourne Rust in a paper recently published in the journal Gondwana Research.

Dr Rust completed his master of science thesis on fossil fish in the geology museum collections under the guidance of Prof Fordyce between 1997 and 2000.

The rare fossil of a billfish skull was found in Hampden and was from the early Eocene about 50million years ago.

Billfish are large predatory fish, such as marlin and swordfish, known for their long, spear-like upper jaw which is used to catch prey.

Prof Fordyce’s wife Marilyn said it was a great honour for her husband’s work to be recognised like this.

"Ewan would be honoured and delighted to know that this new species was named after him. It is very special to have Ewan’s legacy acknowledged by Seabourne in this way," she said.

It is the sixth species to be named after him.

The Kumimanu fordycei, a giant fossil penguin, estimated at 155kg that was discovered in North Otago, Icakujira fordycei, a fossil baleen whale that was discovered in Peru, Paranephrops fordycei, a fossil freshwater crayfish that was discovered in Bannockburn, Dilophodelphis fordycei, a fossil dolphin that was discovered in Oregon and Loboidothyris fordycei, a fossil brachiopod discovered in Hokonui were all previously named after Prof Fordyce.

The Zealandorhynchus fordycei fossil is now housed in the Earth Science New Zealand — formerly GNS Science — National Paleontological Collection.

The R Ewan Fordyce Paleontology Fund has also been set up to support the paleontology collections in the university’s geology museum.