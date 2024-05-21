Nats MP stood down from select committee roles

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
New Plymouth MP David MacLeod said he had filed a new Return of Electorate Candidate Donations, Expenses and Loans for the 2023 General Election after failing to declare 19 candidate donations worth $178,000.
MacLeod said he thought the return was for the 2023 year only so failed to declare the 18 donations he'd received when he became a candidate in 2022.
However, he also failed to a disclose a $10,000 donation in 2023.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon stood MacLeod down immediately from his roles on the environment and finance select committees.
He said "David has failed to meet the high standards we expect of our MPs" and the matter was being taken very seriously.