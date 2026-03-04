Person trapped between truck and skip seriously hurt

Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

A person has been seriously injured after getting trapped between a rubbish truck and what RNZ understands to be a skip bin in Wellington.

Emergency services were called to Maning Lane in the central city at 4.55am.

FENZ shift manager Jill Webley said crews extracted a trapped person and they were taken to hospital.

A Daily Waste rubbish truck could be seen parked close up to the wall of the Wellington Central Police Station, which sits next to the lane on yellow lines.

A large blue bin sat atop a pile of black rubbish bags on the tray above the cab of the vehicle.

Workers in the area told RNZ the truck had been parked in that fashion when they arrived this morning.

A police spokesperson said investigators would be in the area today working to determine what happened.

They said Worksafe had been advised.