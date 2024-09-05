Neighbours asked to look for clothes after boy killed

Flowers have been left at the house in Hamilton where the 8-year-old boy was fatally injured on Sunday. Photo: RNZ

Police investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy in Hamilton are urging residents in surrounding streets not to throw out any clothing they have found on their property.

Zahquiel Taipeti died in hospital on Sunday night of fatal injuries that police allege were inflicted during the altercation at a house in Bader just before 5.30pm.

A man accused of murder appeared in court on Monday. He was also charged two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The assault charges related to injuries suffered by two adults at the house.

Police today asked residents of Pine Avenue, Anthony Crescent and Ansford Place to urgently contact them if they have found any white clothing on their property in the last week.

One neighbour RNZ spoke to said police had been there nearly 24-7 since the attack.

He said the street was generally quiet but there had been times when people would complain about the house where the attack took place.

"I wasn't super surprised, because I knew there had been trouble at the house," he said, though he did not know any details.

The neighbour said he tried to keep to himself and hoped there would be a resolution soon.