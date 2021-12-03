New Covid locations of interest in Christchurch

A KFC at 258 Colombo St was added to the locations of interest. Photo: Google

A Christchurch KFC and a BP service station have been added as new Covid-19 locations of interest in the city.

KFC Colombo Street in Sydenham and BP Connect Russley Road were put on the Ministry of Health website's locations of interest list at 4pm and 6pm yesterday.

Anyone who visited the BP Connect at 661 Russley Rd, Harewood, between 6pm and 6.15pm on Sunday, November 28, or KFC at 258 Colombo St, Sydenham, between 4pm and 4.30pm on the same Sunday should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the potential exposure.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result," the ministry says.

One new case of Covid-19 was announced in Canterbury on Sunday - a child considered to be a border case who was isolating at home with family.

The ministry said the child travelled from Auckland to Christchurch on November 25 on Air NZ flight NZ 8475, arriving in Christchurch at 10.50am.

They went from London to Doha on November 16, and from Doha to Auckland on November 18. They left managed isolation last week and tested positive on day 9 while in home quarantine.

Anyone considered a potential contact of Sunday’s case will be contacted directly by the ministry.