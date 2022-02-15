New locations of interest after 30 cases announced in South

There are 744 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today including 30 in the Southern DHB area.

The district health board areas with new cases are Northland (43), Auckland (535), Waikato (69), Bay of Plenty (8), Lakes (10), Hawke’s Bay (1), MidCentral (6), Taranaki (2), Tairāwhiti (7), Wairarapa (1), Capital and Coast (5), Hutt Valley (1), Nelson Marlborough (9), Canterbury (9), Southern (30).

It comes as cases continue to grow in Otago and Southland.

Hospitality businesses in Queenstown have been hit hard with closures after several were visited by a positive case causing staff and patrons to self-isolate.

The Ministry of Health added new locations of interest to its website after it announced the daily Covid numbers.

The new locations are:

Turkish Cuisine Restaurant Queenstown - (Sunday 06 February 10:14 pm - 11:00 pm)

Close contact - Flight JQ294 Queenstown to Auckland - (Friday 11 February 2:16 pm - 4:10 pm) - You are a CLOSE CONTACT if you were seated in row 14,15,16,17 and 18. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed.

- Flight JQ294 Queenstown to Auckland - (Friday 11 February 2:16 pm - 4:10 pm) - You are a CLOSE CONTACT if you were seated in row 14,15,16,17 and 18. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed. Close contact - Relishes Cafe Wanaka - Monday 07 February (10:18 am - 11:30 am)

- Relishes Cafe Wanaka - Monday 07 February (10:18 am - 11:30 am) Close contact - Flight NZ616 Queenstown to Auckland - (Wednesday 09 February 11:45 am - 2:00 pm) - You are a CLOSE CONTACT if you were seated in rows 26, 27, 28, 29, or 30.

- Flight NZ616 Queenstown to Auckland - (Wednesday 09 February 11:45 am - 2:00 pm) - You are a CLOSE CONTACT if you were seated in rows 26, 27, 28, 29, or 30. Holiday Inn Hotel Restaurant Frankton - Monday 07 February (7:30 am - 9am and 9:30 am - 10:30 am)

Joe's Garage Queenstown - Monday 07 February (10:15 am - 11am)

Additionally, there were 19 cases detected at the border, including three which are historical.

There are currently 40 people with Covid-19 in hospital, none are in ICU or HDU.

The ministry has also extended the deadline for the health and disability sector to have their vaccine booster until 11:59pm on February 24, 2022.

The new dates also applied to any workers covered by the health mandated dates because of the work they undertake in corrections, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, defence, education and police.

"People who are vaccinated are less likely to get seriously unwell or be hospitalised than people who haven't been vaccinated," the Ministry said.

"The booster vaccine offers a high level of protection against Omicron, so if it's been three months since you got your second dose, please get your booster as soon as possible."