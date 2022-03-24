Now there's Deltacron: What you need to know

Evolutionary virologist Dr Jemma Geoghegan. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH/ODT

What is this Deltacron?

University of Otago virologist Dr Jemma Geoghegan says it's a example of virus recombination - when two related viruses infect the same individual and the same cell during a co-infection.

"That person is unlucky enough to be infected by two different variants of the same virus and the virus replication machinery kind of accidentally switches from one genome to the other, resulting in a mixed genome, so that's called viral recombination. "

It's worth noting that there are different versions of Deltacron - Geoghegan says it's actually somewhat unhelpful to use the name Deltacron because of this.



How worried should people be?

We said before there were different version of Deltacron - the one people might be more concerned about has been given the name XD, Geoghegan says.

"It's basically a name for Delta and BA.1. It was first detected in France, and it contains a spike protein of BA.1 and the rest of the genome of Delta.

"It's been now found in Germany, in the Netherlands and Denmark. And because it contains the structural proteins of Delta, if any of these different recombinants were to act much differently, it could be this one, but generally viral recombinants like these should be closely monitored for signs that they might be increasing in frequency, so we can kind of understand if these recombinants induce changes to the virus' transmissibility or disease severity or in fact immunity."

That said, it's not clear if we need to be worried yet, she says.

Van Kerkhove said the WHO has "not seen any change in the epidemiology with this recombinant. We haven't seen any change in severity but there are many studies that are underway".

The New York Times reports that the spike protein - which as noted earlier Deltacron has taken from Omicron - is the most important part of a virus when invading cells.

"It is also the main target of antibodies produced through infections and vaccines. So the defences that people have acquired against Omicron - through infections, vaccines or both - should work just as well against the new recombinant," the Times reports.

"Scientists suspect that Omicron's distinctive spike is also partly responsible for its lower odds of causing severe disease. The variant uses it to successfully invade cells in the nose and the upper airway, but it doesn't do so well deep in the lungs. The new recombinant may display the same penchant."

Van Kerkhove also says in a WHO broadcast "we could have variants that emerge that have properties that are quite concerning, but if it doesn't circulate, then it doesn't become a public health threat".

It's worth noting that the recombinant is quite rare so far.

Writing for The Conversation, O'Neill said: "We can, though, be somewhat confident that prior infection with other variants, as well as vaccination, will offer protection from severe disease should Deltacron begin to dominate. We know that vaccines, which are based on the original Wuhan strain of the virus, also protect against severe disease with the more recent variants.

"Time will tell whether Delta and Omicron have produced a wild child for us to worry about."

Is this Delta-Omicron mashup in NZ yet?

Geoghegan says it hasn't been detected here yet and while it has been found in parts of the United Kingdom and Europe, it's relatively rare.

"However, we need to closely monitor these and we need to continue our genomic surveillance to then be able to identify this if it occurs in New Zealand."

Genomic surveillance will help us identify if it is worth concern - and find any other variants that crop up, she says.

"I think for the foreseeable future, we can expect new variants, if not recombinants, to emerge. And that's basically evolution. It's happening in real time in front of our eyes, which is daunting but quite fascinating."

Van Kerkhove says "it's really critical that we have testing and it's really critical that we continue with sequencing, that we have good geographic representation of sequencing around the world and that the systems that have been put in place for surveillance, for testing, for sequencing, right now be reinforced".