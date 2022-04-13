NZ to move to Orange tonight

Limits for indoor gatherings will be no more under the orange traffic light setting, and face masks will not be required at as many places - including at schools.

New Zealanders found out today the country moving to orange at 11:59pm tonight, with the Government making an announcement at 1pm.

At the beginning of April the Government chose to keep the country at the red setting due to significant pressure on the health system and cases rising in parts of the country other than Auckland.

Since then the rate of those in hospital and of community cases has dropped.

Under red, people visiting indoor hospitality venues, events and gatherings were limited to 200 people at a time.

In orange there would be no caps.

When visiting a cafe, bar or any other hospitality venue, patrons will no longer have to wear a mask when going to and leaving the premises, when using the bathroom or when paying.

People would also no longer be required to be seated to be served - a rule that meant nightclubs could not open for dancing.

Workers at public-facing indoor hospitality venues would still need to wear masks.

Guests of both indoor and outdoor gatherings wouldn't be required to wear masks while the mask rules continued to apply for workers and volunteers. Performers and speakers are encouraged to wear a mask when they aren't performing or speaking.

People must continue to wear face masks when they visit a retail store, public facilities - bar swimming pools, and when they travel on public transport - including at indoor arrival and departure points.

Students and teachers would no longer have to wear masks while indoors at school.

Currently, under red, students in Year 4 or above are required to wear masks when indoors, on public transport and on school transport. Staff and teachers have to wear medical grade face masks when working with students in Year 4 or above.

When the orange setting comes into effect, students aged 12 or older must still wear a face mask on school transport.

Medical experts are however calling for mask rules to remain in place for schools.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker told RNZ that until ventilation in schools is sorted, masks should remain mandatory in the classroom.

The Ministry of Health revealed today there are 9495 community cases, 551 hospitalisations and 15 deaths to report today.

Despite the decision for the whole country to move into the Orange level of the Covid Protection Framework, the South is still reporting high daily case numbers.