1148 new cases in South, 26 in hospital

Photo: Getty Images

Covid-19 rates in the South continue to be high, with 1148 new community cases reported today and 26 people in hospital, though no deaths.

In a Ministry of Health statement this afternoon, there are 9495 cases nationally, 551 hospitalisations and 15 deaths, including two in Canterbury.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with today's seven-day rolling average at 9288 - last Wednesday it was 12,307.

Despite the decision for the whole country to move into the Orange level of the Covid Protection Framework from 11.59pm today, the South is still reporting high daily case numbers.

The Southern DHB area has the third highest number of new cases today, behind Auckland and Canterbury DHBs.

"The number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day but the overall trend remains an overall reduction in reported cases," the Ministry said.

The Ministry said the latest deaths occurred over the past eight days, including 11 in the past two days.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 531 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Deaths reported today include one person from Northland, four from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes DHB area, two from MidCentral, three from Nelson Marlborough, and two from Canterbury.

One person was aged in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, four in their 70s, five in their 80s, and one over 90. Eight were female and seven were male.

Case locations

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (455), Auckland (1,828), Waikato (718), Bay of Plenty (421), Lakes (176), Hawke’s Bay (355), MidCentral (461), Whanganui (181), Taranaki (288), Tairāwhiti (84), Wairarapa (109), Capital and Coast (607), Hutt Valley (375), Nelson Marlborough (307), Canterbury (1,670), South Canterbury (208), Southern (1148), West Coast (94), Unknown (10)

Number of new cases identified at the border: 47

Hospitalisations

Total number 551: Northland: 31; Waitemata: 91; Counties Manukau: 92; Auckland: 80; Waikato: 57; Bay of Plenty: 24; Lakes: 4; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 12; Taranaki: 12; Whanganui: 5; MidCentral: 19; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 26; Capital and Coast: 14; Nelson Marlborough: 10; Canterbury: 38; South Canterbury: 6; West Coast: 1; Southern: 26

- ODT Online