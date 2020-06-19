Officer killed after two police shot in Auckland

It us understood a police officer shot in West Auckland has died.

Two officers were shot in Massey today and member of the public was hit and injured by a vehicle after police performed a routine traffic stop on Reynella Drive in Massey.

St John confirmed three people have been taken to hospital. NZME understands one of the police officers has died.

Another of those hurt suffered serious injuries and the other is said to have moderate injuries.

searching for the person.

The offender fled the scene in a vehicle and police have a large presence actively searching for the person.

Cordons are in place and schools in the immediate area have been advised to lockdown.

Police advise all members of the public to avoid the Massey area, in particular the areas around Don Buck Road, Waimumu Road, Hewlitt Road and Triangle Road.

Terrified witness describes seeing officer on ground

Elaine Taniela, who lives near Reynella Drive, was at home when she heard three distinctive sounds she now believes were gunshots.

"My dad was outside and heard them as well."

Taniela said her father's friend, who had been coming over to their house at the time, described harrowing scenes as he drove down Reynella Drive heading towards Triangle Rd.

"He was shaking telling us," she said.

"As he neared the first roundabout (near Gallony Avenue) he saw a cop on the ground.

Armed police are responding to a serious incident in the West Auckland suburb of Massey. Photo: NZ Herald

"He said it looked like he was having a seizure. He was shaking."

Taniela said her father's friend immediately stopped his car and tried to get out of the car.

"He wanted to help the cop. But the neighbours and another cop yelled out to him - telling to carry on driving."

As the man then got back into his car and drove off, he saw a second police officer "hunched over" another person he believed was also a police officer.

Massey High School and Don Buck Primary School are in lockdown.

Armed police have responded to a serious incident in West Auckland. Photo: Supplied

Local residents report seeing at least eight police cars in the area and armed officers.

Residents heard loud bangs from near Reynella Drive in Massey. Roads in the area are closed. They also heard police say over a loudspeaker that they have a house surrounded.

St John confirmed they have several ambulance units at the scene in Massey - after being called to "an incident" about 10.40am.

Two ambulances have been called there, as have two rapid response units and a manager - the latter a highly qualified paramedic unit usually only called out to serious incidents.

Graphic: NZ Herald

A woman at the St Paul's Catholic Church on Waimumu Rd said about 11.15am that she had seen two police cars zooming down towards Don Buck Road a few minutes earlier.

"We were wondering what was happening," she said.

A police helicopter is also now hovering above the area.