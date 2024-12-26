Old polytech buildings to be knocked down for car park

The three prefabs at the old Polytech site on Cameron St will be demolished so the council can develop an unsealed gravel car park for $1.6 million. PHOTO: JONATHAN LEASK/LDR

Buildings on the old polytech site in Ashburton have been marked for demolition after failing to find a new home.

Earlier this year the Ashburton District Council decided to relocate or demolish the buildings at Cameron St to turn the site into an unsealed gravel car park for $1.6 million.

After failing to secure offers, the council offered community groups a chance to buy the three older prefab classrooms for $1 each but would have had to pay to relocate them by March 14.

Ashburton District Council chief executive Hamish Riach said two tenders were received for the prefab buildings which were discussed behind closed doors at the December 4 council meeting.

“One group withdrew their tender prior to the council meeting.

“Council decided not to proceed with the other tender and instead resolved to demolish the prefab buildings.

“Council is currently developing the programme for the demolition of the buildings on the former Old Polytech site and the creation of the carpark which is likely to take place in 2025.”

That demolition programme includes the two-storey buildings.

The site ceased being used as an Ashburton College side campus in late May 1972, following the merger of Ashburton High School and Ashburton Technical College – with the technical college being based there.

Sometime after that it became the council-owned ‘Chartwell Reception Center’, and in the 1980s it was home the college’s adult education programmes.

In December 1990, Aoraki Polytechnic moved in until early 2008 when it moved to the Alford Forest Rd site.

The decision to demolish the old classrooms completes the sale process of all the buildings Riach said.

The Mid Canterbury Rugby Union bought the former council chambers for $130,000 + GST, and Talley’s bought the former staff tearooms for $30,000 + GST.

The old public library was sold to CBR properties for $1.1m, who unveiled plans to redevelop the building into a boutique hotel – called the Library Hotel.

The old council administration building has also been sold, but the details won’t be revealed until the settlement date in the New Year.

The sale of the buildings will offset the $62.1m build cost of the new library and civic centre, Te Whare Whakatere, which also received $20m from the Government’s shovel-ready infrastructure programme.

Its construction also included the demolition of the 87-year-old building red brick building at 255 Havelock St which was replaced with car parks for Te Whare Whakatere.

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

