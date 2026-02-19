One critical after suspected gang incident

Police at the scene on Hoani Street, Northcote, late last night. Photo: Dylan Smits

Four people have been injured following a suspected gang-related incident in Christchurch last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Hoani Street, Northcote, about 9.30pm.

One person is reportedly in critical condition, with another person receiving serious injuries.

Two others received either minor or moderate injuries.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said cordons remain in place this morning while a scene examination is carried out, and our enquiries are ongoing.

Officers standing at the outer cordon spoke with nearby residents as neighbours began to wake up and students prepared for school.

"Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who might have witnessed anything around the time of the incident," Hill said.

"If you can help, please call 105 and quote file 260218/3391.