One reportedly dead after incident on Parliament grounds

Photo: RNZ

A person is reportedly dead after after an incident in the Parliament grounds in Wellington this morning.

Police say they were called to the scene about 7.30am, after a report of a person being injured.

Wellington Free Ambulance took a person in a critical condition to Wellington Hospital.

Stuff this afternoon reported that the person, a male, had died, and that a park bench at the scene had sustained fire damage.

Inquiries are ongoing.