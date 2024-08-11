Sunday, 11 August 2024

One reportedly dead after incident on Parliament grounds

    Photo: RNZ
    A person is reportedly dead after after an incident in the Parliament grounds in Wellington this morning.

    Police say they were called to the scene about 7.30am, after a report of a person being injured.

    Wellington Free Ambulance took a person in a critical condition to Wellington Hospital.

    Stuff this afternoon reported that the person, a male, had died, and that a park bench at the scene had sustained fire damage.

    Inquiries are ongoing.

