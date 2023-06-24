Oranga Tamariki staffer injured as five youth escape to roof

Photo: RNZ/Dom Thomas

An Oranga Tamariki staff member has been injured during the escape of five young people onto the roof of a Canterbury youth justice facility.

The group left their unit at Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo, near Rolleston, and climbed onto a building's roof area late this morning.

Oranga Tamariki Deputy Chief Executive Mike Bush said the five youth were still on the roof at 4.30pm.

One staff member had suffered minor injuries and was being treated at Christchurch Hospital, he said.

Oranga Tamariki staff, police and Fire and Emergency were on site working to get the group down, Bush said.

Another group also broke onto the roof of the same youth justice facility in February.

They spent nearly four hours on the roof at night, before being brought down by police.

One was charged with assault.