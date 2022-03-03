Thursday, 3 March 2022

Oranga Tamariki's website outage over

    By Oscar Francis
    Oranga Tamariki’s website is back up and running after an outage for a time today.

    Around 1pm an Oranga Tamariki spokeswoman said the organisation was aware of an outage that had been going for ‘‘a couple of hours.’’

    It was believed to due to a domain name issue with the external web.

    At 3.30pm Oranga Tamariki chief technology officer Arun Rajamani said access had been restored.

    He confirmed the outage did not affect service delivery and the public could still access the website via an alternative link.

    The access issue and alternative means of accessing the website was communicated to the public via social media channels.

    Oranga Tamariki’s web provider advised there was a website encryption certificate problem caused by a network issue, he said.

