Over $9m worth of drugs seized at border

More than 23kgs of drugs found in unaccompanied bag. Photo: Suppled/NZ Customs via RNZ

Customs have seized a total of 25kgs of illicit drugs with a street value of just over $9 million in two separate smuggling attempts.

It said more than 23kg of methamphetamine and cocaine was found on Tuesday night in two unaccompanied bags off a flight from Honolulu to Auckland.

Customs estimated this amount of drugs would have had a combined street value of up to $NZ8.9 million and caused around $23.4 million in potential harm and cost to the country.

In the second case on Tuesday night, Customs officers arrested a 57-year-old man for attempting to smuggle 1.9kg of methamphetamine hidden in the lining of his suitcase on a flight to Auckland from Sydney.

The man was charged with the importation and possession for supply of a class A controlled drug.

The amount seized was worth approximately $590,000.

Customs acting manager Auckland Airport Benjamin Wells said the two intercepts showed the lengths criminals would go to, to get drugs across the border.

"We are seeing large and brazen smuggling attempts at the airport, as well as the deeply concealed hides," he said.