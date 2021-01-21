Pair killed driving wrong way on motorway named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
They were 76-year-old Lisale Foaese and 41-year-old George Foaese, both of Wellington.
Police earlier said CCTV footage had confirmed the pair in the vehicle entered the Wellington urban motorway at Petone on Tuesday morning and travelled nearly 10km in the wrong direction.
The Foaeses died at the scene, while the occupants of the other car, Genna Te Kahika and her brother Jeremy, were taken to Wellington Hospital and remain in a critical condition.
A Givealittle page has been created to raise money for the injured pair to help pay for food, bills, medicine and rent as they go through a long period of recovery.
More than $13,000 has been raised so far.
Brooklyn Kids regional manager Michela Homer said Genna Te Kahika is a much-loved member of the Early Childhood Centre.
While in shock, the teachers were ensuring life remained as normal as possible for the young children taught by Te Kahika.
"They're toddlers, so obviously the teachers will try to keep it as stable and calm as possible without upsetting them," she said.
"I have no doubt they'll be making some beautiful cards for her."
Genna Te Kahika has worked at the centre for five years. Staff had put together the Givealittle page as a way of giving back to her and helping to cover her medical costs.