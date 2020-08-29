Personal air sanitisers dangerous, warns CAA

Photo: Getty Images

The Civil Aviation Authority is warning passengers that products marketed as personal air sanitisers are an explosion hazard on aircraft.

The personal air sanitisers promoted as potentially blocking airborne infections, either bacterial or viral, are worn near the face or clipped to a shirt pocket.

Reports were reaching the CAA that the sanitisers were being purchased online, and delivered by air cargo or carried on board by passengers.

The chemical reaction created by substances in the product have been found to be an explosion hazard, and can cause respiratory distress in some people.

The CAA said at least one product was made of Sodium Chlorite and a natural organic substance, Zeolite.

"When the Sodium Chlorite reacts with Zeolite the chemical reaction produces Chlorine Dioxide gas at low concentration."

The CAA said chlorine dioxide was a "highly flammable and reactive gas", and a fire and explosion hazard. It did not require air for it to burn and could cause coughing, wheezing, and respiratory distress.

At very high exposure levels, it could be fatal.

New Zealand complied with international rules for the carriage of dangerous goods, and the transport of chlorine dioxide in adsorbed/non-hydrate form was forbidden.

The CAA had also been alerted to the potential for harm from hand sanitiser after an aviation industry worker was burned shortly after applying the alcohol-based hand gel, according to Covid-19 hygiene requirements.

It was not properly dry when the worker touched a metal surface, and a build up of static electricity ignited the gel causing an almost invisible flame on both hands.

The worker managed to extinguish the flames but was left with first and second-degree burns.

The CAA warned that alcohol vapours could ignite if exposed to an ignition source such as light switches, cigarette lighters or aircraft ignition keys.

It has recommended that anyone using alcohol-based hand gel sanitisers should ensure the gel is given enough time to fully dry, and avoid touching any surface until then.

Those unsure about using alcohol-based sanitisers are advised that washing hands with hot soapy water had the same effect as hand gel.