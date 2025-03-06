Phil Goff sacked as UK High Commissioner over Trump comments

Phil Goff. Photo: RNZ

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has sacked Phil Goff as High Commissioner to the UK over comments Goff made about US President Donald Trump.

According to The Post, Goff was speaking at a Chatham House event with Finland's foreign minister, and the two were discussing how Finland kept the peace in its border with Russia.

"I was re-reading Churchill's speech to the House of Commons in 1938 after the Munich Agreement, and he turned to Chamberlain, he said, 'You had the choice between war and dishonour. You chose dishonour, yet you will have war'," Goff said.

"President Trump has restored the bust of Churchill to the Oval Office. But do you think he really understands history?"

A spokesperson for Peters said Goff's comments were deeply disappointing, and did not represent the views of the New Zealand government. They said the comments had made his position untenable.

"We have asked the Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bede Corry, to now work through with Mr Goff the upcoming leadership transition at the New Zealand High Commission in London," the spokesperson said - effectively confirming Goff's sacking from the role.

Goff, a former leader of the Labour Party and former mayor of Auckland, has been in the role since January 2023.

He landed himself in hot water not long after, when hosting Kīngi Tūheitia for King Charles' coronation and remarking that nobody in the room had been to a coronation before.

MFAT has been approached for comment.

