'Untenable': Goff sacked as diplomat over Trump comments

By Jo Moir of RNZ

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says Phil Goff's position as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom is "untenable," following public comments about US President Donald Trump.

Video shows Goff speaking at a Chatham House event with Finland's foreign minister, and during a Q&A the two were discussing how Finland kept the peace in its border with Russia.

"I was re-reading Churchill's speech to the House of Commons in 1938 after the Munich Agreement, and he turned to Chamberlain, he said: 'You had the choice between war and dishonour. You chose dishonour, yet you will have war'," Goff said.

"President Trump has restored the bust of Churchill to the Oval Office. But do you think he really understands history?"

Peters told reporters at Parliament today the decision to sack Goff was one of the most difficult things he has had to do.

"If he'd made that comment about Germany, France, Tonga, or Samoa, I'd have been forced to act. It's seriously regrettable and one of the most difficult things one has had to do in his whole career. No doubt about it."

Foreign Minister Winston Peters (left) told reporters the decision to sack Phill Goff was one of the most difficult things he's had to do. Photos: RNZ

Goff, a former leader of the Labour Party and former Mayor of Auckland, has been in the role since January 2023.

Peters told reporters Goff would have been told his posting was up directly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the minister made the decision this morning.

"I've worked with Phil Goff, I've known him a long time, I've worked in government with him. It's just a seriously disappointing decision one has had to make."

Goff has a very specific diplomatic role and didn't meet the government's expectations.

"When you are in that position you represent the government and the policies of the day, you're not able to free think, you are the face of New Zealand," Peters said.

"It's not the way you behave as the front face of a country, diplomatically."

Peters said he would consider contacting Goff directly himself.

"We cannot have people making comments, which impinge upon our very future no matter what the country is, whether it's Niue, Samoa, Tonga, Japan or dare I say it the United States."

Peters says he didn't consult Prime Minister Christopher Luxon before making the decision to sack Goff, because "I'm the Minister for Foreign Affairs."

Asked why not, given Luxon's position, Peters replied: "Look, this isn't juvenile time, I know he's the Prime Minister, I made him the Prime Minister."

Luxon told reporters in Cromwell today he felt Peters' decision was "entirely appropriate," the New Zealand Herald reported.

Senior ministers Nicola Willis and Judith Collins were not concerned about Peters' comment and told reporters they did not believe they were undermining of Luxon.

Goff to be sent back to NZ

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is in discussions with Goff about his return to New Zealand.

It would not provide RNZ with any further comment about whether he is still attending events representing New Zealand, or how long the appointment process for his replacement might take.

Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bede Corry, will now work through the upcoming leadership transition at the New Zealand High Commission in London.

In a social media post, former prime minister and long-time Goff colleague Helen Clark described it as a "very thin excuse for sacking a highly respected former Foreign Minister".

"I have been at Munich Security Conference recently where many draw parallels between Munich 1938 & US actions now," she said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Goff had enjoyed a distinguished career in public service and it was for Peters to judge whether his comments warranted him losing his job.

He said the comments calling into question the US president's history knowledge did go too far for a diplomat.

"It certainly overstepped the mark, whether it's a sackable offence or not, ultimately the judgement of that rests with Winston Peters."

Hipkins said the comments would have been fine coming from a politician, and noted it was a difficult transition from political life to diplomacy.

However, the Green Party's Ricardo Menendez March called for the government to take a stronger stance against the United States' actions.

He said the government was "aligning itself with an administration that is being an apologist for ethnic cleansing and genocide, and that is what should concern most New Zealanders".

Asked if it was a sacking offence, he said the government was aligning its diplomatic corps with its own agenda.

"At a time when the US is literally deciding things like taking over Gaza, our government should actually take a much stronger stance against what the US government is saying they want to do."

Last year, Goff offended the Māori King at an event for the New Zealand delegation in London.

He forgot to perform a karakia to open the event at the High Commission, and then went on to say in front of Kīngi Tuheitia that no one in the room had experienced a coronation before.