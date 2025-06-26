Baggage handlers arrested in $24m drug-smuggling bust

Some of the seized drugs. Photo: NZ police

A joint investigation has foiled a criminal syndicate's operation, whose members have allegedly facilitated the smuggling of class A drugs through Auckland Airport.

Police and Customs raided nearly two dozen properties across Auckland on Wednesday as part of Operation Matata.

Eighteen arrests have been made, including of nine baggage handlers and another staff member working at the country's busiest airport.

Those arrested are 17 men, aged between 20 and 42, and a 19-year-old woman.

All were due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan said the operation began on March 20, when a man was arrested outside an East Tamaki address after 25 kilograms of methamphetamine was discovered in his vehicle.

Photo: NZ Police

Since then, detectives from the National Organised Crime Group and counterparts at Customs have uncovered a wider group organising and making it possible for controlled drugs to be smuggled through Auckland Airport.

"Police will allege in court that this group imported controlled drugs through the airport on six occasions," Detective Inspector Gollan said.

"As a result, approximately 64 kilograms of methamphetamine and 3.4 kilograms of cocaine has been seized by Customs and police."

The methamphetamine had a street value of $22.5 million while the cocaine was worth $1.5m.

He said the drugs would have gone on to cause significant harm and cost to New Zealand communities.

"Insider threats pose a threat to this country, and we are pleased to continue to work with Auckland Airport authorities, Customs and overseas law enforcement agencies to stamp this out."

Customs investigations manager Dominic Adams said: "These individuals are alleged to have abused their trusted positions as airport workers to smuggle significant amounts of harmful drugs into New Zealand.

"There is zero tolerance for this type of behaviour and this operation signals the action that law enforcement, with the support of industry partners, has taken against those who thought they could operate outside of the law and profit from their criminal activities."

While the search warrants were being carried out, officers found a significant amount of cash along with quantities of cocaine and a sawn-off shotgun.

Those arrested will face serious drugs charges, including importation, supply and possession for supply of the class A controlled drugs methamphetamine and cocaine.