Picton crash victim was teacher of high needs children

A man who died with his wife and five others in a horror crash near Picton yesterday was a respected teacher of high needs children.

The man, who had family in Dunedin, had attended his aunt's funeral in Gore and was travelling back when their van crossed the centreline and collided head-on with a truck.

Seven people, including an infant, died at the scene. Two survivors were airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

One of the people killed was a teacher at a specialist school for disabled children in Auckland.

The New Zealand Herald has chosen not to name the man or his wife at this point.

A former principal of the Auckland specialist school, who first employed the man, said he had worked there for over a decade.

She said he was a primary teacher by training who received extra instruction for the high needs children the school dealt with - and he had thrived in the role.

"[He] proved himself to be a very caring and competent teacher."

The man had children with his first wife and years ago had married again to a "lovely, gorgeous Filipino woman".

The victims of the crash belong to a large extended family.

The crash happened about 7.30am on State Highway 1 south of Picton.

A truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The collision tore the van open and left the vehicle destroyed.

'Wake up call'

Romy Udanga, an Auckland Filipino community leader, said he was shocked to learn that most of those killed in the crash were members of the community.

Udanga said members of the community in Wellington were on standby to help the two survivors - a man and a teenager - in Wellington Hospital.

"This is really a terrible and shocking news for the community, and all our thoughts are with the families and those affected," Udanga said.

"It really also serves as a wake up call for others in the community to be extra careful on the roads this long weekend."

Matilde Figuracion, a Filipino living in Wellington, was meant to have gone on the same ferry as those involved in the crash.

"The crash happened just minutes before us, and the roads were closed when we reached the Picton area. I was in shock when I heard what happened," she said.

"When I heard they are Filipino, I told the nurses in Wellington Hospital that I am here if they needed any help."

Emilie Shi, a former consul general of the Philippines, said the bodies of the deceased have been transferred to Christchurch.

"The consul general in Christchurch is assisting with the matter, I understand," Shi said.

The Herald understands that staff from the Philippines Embassy are assisting police with the investigations.