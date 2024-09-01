Plane makes dramatic landing after engine fire

The dramatic landing was caught on live stream. Photo: screenshot/Wellington Flights Live

A plane has landed at Wellington Airport trailing smoke and fire after an engine fire and emergency crews can be seen on the runway.

Dramatic video posted on social media shows the plane arriving, with smoke billowing behind it.

"Just after 4pm this afternoon NZ5366 travelling from Christchurch to Wellington landed safely after smoke was seen coming from the engine," Air New Zealand Head of Flight Operations, Hugh Pearce said in a statement.

"The aircraft was met by emergency services and all passengers have disembarked safely.

"The cause of the incident is not yet known. We expect some disruptions to flights in Wellington as a result."

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to RNZ they were called to an engine fire shortly after 4pm on Sunday.

The FENZ spokesperson said the fire had been extinguished by the time emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Photo: screenshot/Wellington Flights Live

The plane landed safely and 40 passengers disembarked.

Video showed them jumping from the emergency doors.

Multiple flights have been diverted from landing in Wellington, the airport website shows.