PM on Omicron outbreak, borders and protests

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is speaking about the Omicron outbreak and ongoing protests at Parliament after a further flurry of police action this morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described the behaviour of protesters and attacks on police in Wellington as "disgraceful"

Ardern is in Auckland speaking to media after visits in the city, including to the Shott factory.

"There are a group that are increasingly acting out in a violent way towards police officers who are only doing their job," Ardern said.

Ardern said now was not the time to pick apart an operation but the time to let the police see through the operation.

She said in the aftermath, she was sure we would want to make sure everything that could've been done was done.

"I think we can all agree, it's disgraceful."

To anyone who has said this is a peaceful protest, they could surely see now that in some quarters, it was not, Ardern said.

All parties in parliament have said we would not engage with those who were breaking the law in the occupation in Wellington at the moment, Ardern said.

Ardern said the leader of the opposition Christopher Luxon's comments yesterday were "dangerously close to sympathy" towards what is happening in Wellington.

Ardern said they had been talking to iwi and so had police.

"What is happening in Wellington is not New Zealand. To see that difference in view being expressed [at the protest] does not make us a divided society."

They were a group that had gone "too far", Ardern said, and needed to leave.

Ardern told media this afternoon it was extremely exciting New Zealand would begin to welcome home eligible Kiwis in Australia from this Sunday at 11.59pm.

Ardern said those returning home would get a welcome pack that include rapid antigen tests and extra information.

"This is the first step in welcoming those travellers home."

Ardern said it was expected the self isolation period required for travellers returning home would change again.

"We expect thousands of travellers to come through our gates," Ardern said.

"We receive rolling advice all the time...we do know self isolation has a knock on for all sorts of industries and [for people's] planning," Ardern said, acknowledging the importance of giving people advanced warning of changes.

Ardern said if New Zealand was overrun by too many cases of Covid-19 and we were seeding more in from the border, tourists would not have the same experience in New Zealand.