PM wants NZ to get behind development, progress

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon addresses 550 delegates at the annual National Party conference in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ/Giles Dexter

National leader Christopher Luxon has told the party's annual conference that the country needs to "say yes" more.

Addressing about 550 delegates, MPs and supporters at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Christchurch, Luxon bemoaned "activists" who opposed housing developments, agriculture, cruise ships and mines.

"If we're serious about keeping Kiwis at home, creating jobs and increasing wages for all New Zealanders, we can't afford to keep saying no to every opportunity that comes our way."

Opposition parties have heavily criticised the government for its economic policies and laid the blame at its feet for the 30,000 New Zealanders who moved to Australia last year, but Luxon said the opposition would make it worse.

"Take a look at Australia," he said. "If they shut down their mining industry or their energy industry tomorrow, as Labour and the Greens want to do here, I guarantee you would see fewer Kiwis moving across the ditch."

Luxon's speech came hot on the heels of an announcement from the United States that it would increase tariffs to 15 percent.

Still digesting the announcement and what it would mean for New Zealand exporters, Luxon acknowledged "challenging" global conditions.

"We can't just batten down the hatches and hope for the best," he said.

Luxon's speech made no mention of National's coalition partners, New Zealand First or ACT, or even the word 'coalition' itself, although deputy Nicola Willis acknowledged the "energy" it took to keep Winston Peters and David Seymour under control.

Instead, Luxon's speech was heavy on shoutouts to his National ministers and their policies, and also on blaming the previous government for the cost-of-living struggles New Zealanders currently faced.

"In the years to come, immediate action on the cost of living isn't enough," he said. "The last government spent billions of dollars in failed handouts, only to watch inflation roar and the economy falter.

"We have to keep our eyes on the prize."

Echoing his speech at Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Luxon leaned on the economic policies the government had introduced, such as tax changes, FamilyBoost and the removal of the Auckland Fuel Tax.

"We're doing what we can," he said.

The speech contained an announcement the government would make it easier to get a concession on Department of Conservation land.

"That means more certainty for businesses, less bureaucracy and much faster decisions, so the businesses that should be operating can get up and running."

There would still be restrictions on some parts of the DOC estate.

"Where it does make sense, we need to get to the 'yes' much faster - instead of being bogged down in process and uncertainty," Luxon said.

Charges of $20-40 for foreign visitors to high-volume sites like Cathedral Cove, Tongariro Crossing, Milford Sound, and Aoraki Mount Cook were being introduced, but New Zealanders would be exempt from the fees.

Party president Sylvia Wood, who was re-elected at the conference, said the party would select candidates for the 2026 election shortly.