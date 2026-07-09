Oranga Tamariki reviewing involvement in reopened complaints

Photo: RNZ

Oranga Tamariki is reviewing its involvement in child protection complaints that have been reopened amid concerns about the quality of the investigations.

It comes after it was revealed 40 child protection complaints that have been reopened include cases of children who may have been left in circumstances where there was risk to their welfare.

Police earlier told RNZ, 54 cases of child protection complaints and adult sexual assaults had been reopened.

The cases are being re-investigated after concerns were raised in May this year about a senior officer's handling of a historical sexual abuse case that had sat for several years with no investigation.

The officer is Detective Inspector Kevan Verry.

Verry, who works in the National Gang Unit based in Wellington, has been a police officer for nearly 30 years.

On Thursday, Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Thomas Ronan said in a statement the agency was first made aware of the investigation on Monday this week.

"As soon as we received information from police, we immediately began a review of our involvement in the identified cases, with a particular focus on the safety and wellbeing of any children who may have been involved.

"We continue to work with police and will collaborate closely with them."

The agency was unable to comment further, Ronan said.

Children may have been left at risk

Children's Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad earlier said she was "aware that this matter may involve files where children were left in circumstances that posed risks to their welfare".

"If that is the case, it is deeply concerning. Any situation where information about potential harm to children has not been acted on appropriately raises serious questions and must be carefully examined. The safety, wellbeing and rights of affected mokopuna must remain the priority, including as these matters are further investigated and reviewed."

Chief victims advisor Ruth Money, who received a briefing on the matter from police, said they told her there was a possibility children had been left at risk.

She said the case was "one of the worst things I can remember in terms of risk and ongoing risk to children".

"That someone has decided to file, which means close a complaint that involves even a shadow of risk about a child's safety, it's utterly devastating."

Money said that as of Wednesday police had formed an external review panel, which Money will be part of.

"I understand there'll be four or five of us where we can get under the bonnet, we can challenge them on everything, we can ask them everything we need to get assurance and to literally . . . police the police over this," she said.

Police yet to give Verry details

RNZ approached Verry on Tuesday evening.

He replied: "I can't comment about the matter whilst an employment investigation is being undertaken and police have not provided me with any details of the cases involved".

RNZ understands Verry is on special leave.

It is believed the allegations relate to investigations that were closed and did not proceed to court.

It is understood that Verry's role at the time was as a second level supervisor. He would not be involved in investigating the file, but would receive the file with recommendations once the information had been gathered.