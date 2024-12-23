Police following tips in search for missing 19-year-old

Maia Johnston is missing from Totara Park, Upper Hutt. Photo: Supplied

Police have had a number of calls from the public after appeals for information on missing Upper Hutt woman Maia Johnston.

The 19-year old left a family address in Totara Park, Upper Hutt, at around 8.30pm on Saturday to go for a walk and has not been seen since.

She was still missing on Monday and police were keen to hear from anybody who may have seen her in the Totara Park area on Saturday evening.

Police said they assessed and followed up all the tips that came in but they didn't lead them Johnston's whereabouts.

Earlier they asked that anyone with CCTV cameras in the Totara Park area check for sightings between 8 and 9pm on Saturday, an anyone near Harcourt Park and Brown Owl to review CCTV for any sightings of Maia after 8.15pm.

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Johnston's mother Amy Walsh said she left her house in Akron Grove while intoxicated.

CCTV image of missing woman Maia Johnston. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

We have been searching for her since 9pm. She has no phone, no wallet, nothing. Just the black jeans shorts, green shoestring singlet and a black tshirt she was carrying. Wearing converse shoes."

Walsh said she and "half the neighbourhood" had been out searching in heavy rain overnight, and there was "no sign of her anywhere".

"I just can't understand where she has gone."

"She does not know the area and I am seriously concerned for her safety."

Residents of Totara Park may see a drone in the air behind the houses on the northern end of Totara Park as part of the search, police said.

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage can updated police online, or call 105, using the reference number 241222/0237.