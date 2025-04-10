Dangerous Kmart coffee cups recalled

The cups come in three colours. Image: Product NZ

Product Safety NZ has recalled a Kmart coffee cup, saying it poses the risk of serious injury.

The Anko Double Walled Coffee Cups have been flagged for safety hazards, with Product Safety saying the lid may pop off when filled with hot liquid.

This posed a risk of serious injury from hot liquid or steam burns if the lid unexpectedly came off, it said.

An injury had already occurred.

Customers were urged to return cups to the nearest Kmart if purchased, and to notify anyone they might have sold or gifted it to.

The cups were sold from December 18 last year until March 27 this year.