15-year-old arrested, charged with murder

A 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged with murder after the death of a man in Kawerau last month.

The man was found dead on the front doorstep of a home on February 26.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said the teenager was taken into custody after police executed a warrant at an address in Ōtara, Auckland.

He is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court on Friday.

It comes after a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder on March 27.

The man is due to reappear in the Tauranga District Court on April 30.