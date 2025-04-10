15-year-old arrested, charged with murder

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged with murder after the death of a man in Kawerau last month.
The man was found dead on the front doorstep of a home on February 26.
Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said the teenager was taken into custody after police executed a warrant at an address in Ōtara, Auckland.
He is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court on Friday.
It comes after a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder on March 27.
The man is due to reappear in the Tauranga District Court on April 30.